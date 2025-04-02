Family-run Northants farm is soon introducing unique experience of afternoon tea with highland cows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run farm in Northamptonshire is soon introducing the unique experience of having afternoon tea alongside their highland cows.

Colready Highlands, in Brackley, has been run by the Dyer family for more than 100 years – and has attracted people from all of the UK since launching their highland cow experience in 2023.

It is a working farm that does not produce milk or meat as part of its operations, and the highland cows are only used for breeding and meeting the farm’s visitors.

It was around four years ago when Tom Dyer took over the running of Colready Highlands, and the family is proud to offer an informative time with their 68 highland cows.

The animals span from two weeks to 10 years old, and visitors love to learn about the breed, feed them and give them the attention they adore.

Not many farms offer a highland cow experience, or manage to get the public as close to the animals – which is what Tom believes sets them apart from others across the county and beyond.

The highland cows attracted lots of local attention long before the family launched the experience back in 2023. They knew it was the right time to expand their offering, especially to keep the cows safe and ensure people can get close to them in a controlled environment.

From mid-April until September, the family is introducing the unique opportunity to have afternoon tea with their highland cows. It will take place in a custom-built trailer, which will seat up to 28 people on tables of four.

The trailer has padded seats, is wind and rainproof, and is accessible for all with a ramp and designated wheelchair space.

It will be driven into the field with the highland cows and parked up for 60 minutes while the afternoon tea is served, which will include sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes. Classic, vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options will be available.

There will also be the option to add a 90-minute interactive experience, to learn more about the breed and hand-feed the animals.

For the afternoon tea only, it is £30 for children and £45 for adults. With the additional interactive experience, it is £30 for children and £60 for adults.

Colready Highlands is confident they will be the only place in the country to offer afternoon tea with highland cows.

They were previously asked about the availability of hot drinks but ruled out having an on-site cafe on their working farm. They hope this new addition will give visitors what they desire.

For more information on Colready Highlands, visit the farm’s website here.