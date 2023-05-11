Family opens their doors to the public for charity open farm day on Sunday May 14 in Kislingbury near Northampton

H.Collins & Son, a Northamptonshire based 4th generation farming family, are opening up their farm gates in Kislingbury, Northampton, on 4th June and are welcoming the public to join them as they host an Open Farm Sunday event raising money for charity.

The event will allow the public to get up close to the tractors and machinery that they see in the fields. The farmers will be on hand to answer any questions, there will be various games, quizzes, tombolas, machinery demonstrations, sheep shearing demonstrations… the list goes on.

They will be raising money for 3 charities - Parkinson’s UK, The Farming Community Network and Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Flyer for The H Collins & Son Open Farm Sunday Event.

Olivia Collins, who is organising the event along with Foreman Craig Massie and Shepherdess Jade James said ‘We had over 400 people join us last year, and it was amazing. We had lots of requests to make it a yearly event so we’re delighted to be hosting the open day again this year. There’s so much about the agricultural industry that we want to share with our visitors and we hope that it will continue to increase the support for local farming. Education is key, but learning in a fun environment is so important so we hope that this event caters to both. It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to share with everyone an industry that we’re so passionate about.’

The Open Day will be running from 10am to 4pm on the 4th June, and admission is £5 per adult payable on the gate and free entry for children. All profits from the day will go to their chosen charities. There is also free parking available on site and a number of local food and drink businesses offering their goods.

250 farms last year opened up their gates to Open Farm Sundays, and a survey produced by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) in the wake of the events, revealed that the public showed more trust in British Farming because of the positive impact of the open days. It has also encouraged a positive effect on career prospects. All in all, Open Farm’s are a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages, to learn all about UK farming, how the farmers work the land and all the goods and services they provide to keep the British countryside looking so beautiful whilst being so productive.

The event location is:H. Collins & SonCamp LaneKislingburyNorthamptonNN7 4BJ

