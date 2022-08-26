Family fun day event in Northampton raises thousands for charity supporting disabled children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family fun day organised by a Northampton delivery company has helped to raise thousands of pounds for a charity supporting severely ill and disabled children.

The fun fair themed event was hosted by two-person delivery specialist, Panther Logistics, at its premises in the Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton.

More than 100 of the delivery company’s staff attended the event - along with their friends and families - to enjoy a huge inflatable slide, fairground games, rides and stalls in aid of children’s charity, Over The Wall UK.

The family fun day at the Panther Logistics premises at the Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Managing director at Panther Logistics Gary McKelvey said: “We are delighted with the success of our first major fundraising event held in aid of Over The Wall.

“We chose the charity because we wanted to ensure everything we donate will help to make a difference to the children and their families that Over The Wall support.

Over The Wall provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites across the UK. Through its ‘Camp in the Cloud’, the charity also provides online camps for young people who are unable to attend camps in person.

The family friendly fun event raised £1,350 on the day, which was matched by Panther to double the overall total to £2,700.

Managing director at Panther Logistics, Gary McKelvey and head of sales and marketing, Samuel Scott.

Over The Wall CEO Kevin Mathieson said that he is “thrilled” about Partner Logistics taking on the charity as its first ever corporate partner.

Kevin said: “After two years of not being able to run our residential camps for seriously ill children due to Covid-19, having partners like Panther Group on board with us really supports our work in a challenging time.”

Head of people and engagement at Panther Logistics Vicki Barber, who helped organise the fantastic fundraiser, said: “This was our first event in aid of our chosen charity and we were thrilled with how popular the event was with all our team members, their families, friends and invited guests.

“It will be the first of a number of fundraising events we plan to organise. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”