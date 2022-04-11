Face painting, egg hunts and more at the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9 2022

Families enjoy Easter fun at the Doddridge Centre Spring Fair IN PICTURES

Face painting, Easter egg hunts and games were just a few things residents participated in at the fair

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:54 pm

The Doddridge Centre in St James hosted a Spring Fair on Saturday, April 9.

This marked the centre’s first event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and it has secured funding to host more events once a month to bring the community together.

The Spring Fair saw a variety of Easter activities taking place as well as face painting and a vintage bus. There were around 15 stalls at the event selling refreshments.

The fire service and police were also in attendance.

Here are photographs from the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9:

1. Spring Fair

Face painting, egg hunts and more at the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Spring Fair

Face painting, egg hunts and more at the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. The Doddridge Centre, St James, Northampton. Spring Fair 2022.

Face painting, egg hunts and more at the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Spring Fair

Face painting, egg hunts and more at the Spring Fair at the Doddridge Centre on Saturday, April 9 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4