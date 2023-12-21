Explorers are in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Explorer Scout Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) has recently opened in Daventry. The Ashby Vikings Unit started in September 2023 as some of the Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) wanted to move to Explorers but there was not a local Unit. Although they have only been running for four months they have been involved in a wide range of activities. These have included their version of master chef where they were given a budget and they had to plan, shop, prepare and cook the food. They have also attended some camps, had a quiz night, had a bake-off evening, used night vision goggles and played stalking games.

The Explorers plan their own programme and activities planned for 2024 include water sports, first aid, camping, hiking and making items out of leather.

Vicky, one of the volunteers with the Unit said, “The Explorers will learn skills for life. These will range from teamwork and leadership to gaining confidence and responsibility. These are all useful skills when looking for an apprenticeship, employment or university application.”

Sara and Phil, Explorer Scouts said, “We’ve made new friends and we work together in a safe environment. We’re able to do activities that we couldn’t do at school. We also get the opportunity to learn about cooking and ensuring we have all of the ingredients when we were baking. If we make a mistake, we learn from it.”

For further information about the Unit, please contact, [email protected] or [email protected]