Explore West Northamptonshire’s rich history and heritage this September

Everyone is invited to explore West Northamptonshire’s historical heritage this September with the two-week Heritage Open Days festival taking place between 6 and 15 September.

Heritage Open Days will be celebrated by attractions across the whole of the county, with a wealth of buildings of historic interest, stately homes, museums, and places of worship taking part in the 30th anniversary of England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

This year, Silverstone Museum will make its debut offering visitors free entry to discover the adrenaline-fueled history of British motor racing. A locally produced film about Northampton’s historic Market Square will be showcased at the Guildhall, and Northampton college students will be bringing their heritage roadshow to town. There will also be fun town centre quiz trails taking place in Northampton, Brackley, Daventry and Towcester.

The festival offers the public free entry to places which might normally be closed or have an entrance fee, and where admission is charged, venues will offer something new to see, with many connected by Northampton Transport Heritage buses’ free hop-on hop-off service.

This year’s event will utilise the theme Routes, Networks & Connections to bring together the past and present with workshops, walks, talks, hidden spaces, and activities for all the family, with the aim of making the heritage festival more diverse than ever before.

Funded by West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton’s famous heritage red Daimler double-decker buses, which have appeared every year since 1994, will once again be running out of George Row in Northampton town centre on Saturday 14 September, transporting passengers to attractions in Northampton and beyond for free.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is an official promoter of the event and a list of all participating attractions and events can be found on the Council website, which will be updated regularly as more attractions register, including details and timetables for the heritage bus services.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "Heritage Open Days is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to explore and celebrate the rich history and culture of West Northamptonshire and beyond.

“We're excited to welcome visitors from far and wide to discover the hidden gems, historical landmarks, and vibrant stories that make our county unique. Whether you're a history enthusiast or just looking for a great day out with the family, we invite you to join us in exploring the fascinating heritage of all of Northamptonshire – there really is something for everyone!"

Heritage Open Days is organised by the National Trust and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers across England. The aim of the festival is to encourage people to learn more about the area in which they live.

Please note some attractions and events will require booking. A full programme of events, with details of dates, times and how to book, can be found on the Heritage Open Days webpage.