As the only building located outside Scotland designed by renowned artist, Charles Rennie Mackintosh this local gem and former home is a now a museum. Following funding from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) of £400,000 through the Town Funds, £200,000 match funding from WNC and generous donations from a multitude of individuals and organisations the expansion to this cultural facility reached completion in May this year, following more than 12 months of regeneration work.

The site now boasts an extension to the main buildings and enhanced gardens, allowing larger groups to visit and enjoy the museum, as well as benefit from an enriched visitor experience at one of Northampton’s most popular attractions.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “This is an internationally significant venue. 78 Derngate attracts visitors from all over the world to see the outstanding design work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, one of our country’s most famous influences on early 20th Century style. The house, remodelled by Mackintosh, is unique and it is fantastic to see the empathetic redevelopment works come to life to enhance the museum and enable the 78 Derngate Trust to build its income to become more sustainable for the future.”

Liz Jansson, House Manager at 78 Derngate Trust, added: “We are delighted that this much-anticipated and exciting project has now been fully realised and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the new and existing buildings and gardens. We extend huge gratitude to WNC for their significant input – particularly the Regeneration Team – in enabling it all to come to fruition and can wholeheartedly assure the public that this will help to preserve the site for generations to come.”

West Northamptonshire Council has secured £25 million from the Government’s Town Fund to regenerate Northampton Town Centre. This project is the first to benefit from the funding and reach completion. It will complement the wider regeneration of Northampton Town Centre where works can already be seen at the rejuvenation of the historic Market Square and the empathetic restoration to bring the former Old Black Lion Pub back into use for the community.

Northampton Town Centre is going through extensive transformation over the next decade, with the appearance of Fish St and Abington St being sympathetically enhanced to match the neighbouring St Giles St area, and a new heritage park being introduced in Marefair offering community facilities and dedicated green space. The gateway to the town from the Railway Station and main roads will be transformed to offer grade A offices, high-quality homes and a hotel as the expansive 5-acre Four Waterside is regenerated.

