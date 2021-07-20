Exciting new outdoor area opens at Rushden Lakes soft play including slides, ropes and sand

The new outdoor play area at 350 Play Rushden Lakes

The outside area at 360 Play Rushden Lakes is now open after a two-month project to get it to completion.

Lauren Jenkins, Centre Manager at the soft play, said: "It's great to be opening our newest attraction at 360 Play Rushden lakes just in time for the summer holidays.

"The new addition has been built over the last two months and involves climb towers slides, rope bridges and lots of sand play too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This new area gives families the ability to play inside and out as we see the sun finally come out."

The newest addition to 360 Play Rushden Lakes complements the existing indoor offerings combining rides, attractions and role play in one location at one price.