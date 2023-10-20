Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s Got Talent semi finalists Born to Perform began collaborating with a Northampton pub more than a year ago, to offer social nights for adults with disabilities.

This continues to go strong, with an upcoming Halloween costume party to celebrate the spooky season at The Wedgwood.

The first social was held at the end of September last year, and they have been hosted bi-monthly at the Abington Street venue ever since.

Exclusively for adults with disabilities and additional needs to come and enjoy themselves in a “safe and inclusive environment”, the events have proved a hit over the past year.

The Halloween ‘born to party’ social is taking place next Thursday (October 26) from 5pm until 10pm.

All attendees are encouraged to come in spooky costumes and fancy dress, with a prize up for grabs for the person chosen as best dressed on the night.

For £3, which includes carers entering for free, the guests can enjoy pool, karaoke and food.

Sarah Bush, a member of The Wedgwood’s front of house team, worked hard to get the bi-monthly socials off the ground at the back end of last year.

The town centre venue was “so excited” to work with Born to Perform, in the hope it would be the start of a special collaboration and many events – which has been the case.

“We hope it will be an accessible event where disabled adults can have a great time, let their hair down, and feel safe,” Sarah previously told this newspaper.

Like all the other socials, there will also be a DJ, games, mocktails and “all round good vibes” for everyone to enjoy.

Last year’s Northampton carnival saw the beginning of this budding partnership, when The Wedgwood’s former chef approached Born to Perform.

Sarah picked up where he left off and the level of planning and preparation paid off, with the success of the past year.