Evolve Weight Loss celebrates expansion: two new groups opening in Northampton!

Hey, Northampton! We’ve got some exciting news! Evolve Weight Loss, the alternative Slimming Group, is opening two brand new groups in town! We’re beyond thrilled to bring our unique, supportive and fun approach to even more people in the area.

New Group details

We’re so excited to bring Evolve to more people in Northampton. Our new Groups are ready to welcome you with open arms. They are the perfect place to get all the support and guidance you need to achieve your weight loss goals of becoming happier, healthier and slimmer - that’s what Evolve is all about.

"We're not just about losing weight; we're about encouraging slimmers to fall in love with food again while enjoying their weight loss journey. We rebuild confidence in people in our thriving, supportive weight loss community," says the Evolve Weight Loss Coach, Syliva Paget. "We can’t wait to welcome more members into our Northampton family!"

Slimmers in Northampton will have even more choice, with Groups on;

Tuesdays at 6.00pm at the Far Cotton Rec Centre, Towcester Road NN4 8LG.

at the Far Cotton Rec Centre, Towcester Road NN4 8LG. Wednesdays at 5.30pm at the Wootton Community & Sports Centre, Curtlee Hill NN4 6ED (New Group)

at the Wootton Community & Sports Centre, Curtlee Hill NN4 6ED Thursdays at 5.30pm at The Elgar Centre, 1 High St, Upton NN5 4EN (New Group)

Why Evolve is the Breath of Fresh Air You’ve Been Waiting For!

In a world overflowing with diet plans and weight loss programmes, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and pressured. Evolve is here to offer a completely different experience – one that’s all about you and your personal journey.

Evolve Weight Loss Group Details

8 reasons why Evolve is not like the other Slimming Clubs

No Scale Pressure: Forget the dreaded scales! We celebrate every win, big or small, whether it’s on the scale or off. And guess what? You don’t even have to weigh in if you don’t want to. It’s about embracing a healthier lifestyle without the number anxiety. No Circle of Shame: Say goodbye to awkward circle sessions and public weigh-ins. Instead, think of a cosy environment where you can relax and chat – only if you want to! We have fun, uplifting conversations about everything from food and fitness to mindfulness and kindness. No shame, no judgement – just good vibes. No Snooze Fest Meetings: Our sessions are anything but boring! With a mix of delicious food ideas, motivational tips, and tons of support, there’s never a dull moment. Plus, we keep it to a one-hour limit so every minute counts. You’ll leave energised, not drained. Food Freedom: Ditch the good/bad food labels! We believe in a balanced approach that lets you enjoy all kinds of foods without guilt. It’s all about finding joy in eating. Kindness Matters: How we talk to ourselves is super important. We focus on self-compassion and ditching guilt, because a positive mindset is key to long-term success. Convenience is Key: Busy schedule? No worries! We’ve got practical tips and tricks to make healthy eating easy, like meal prepping in jars. It’s all about fitting health into your life seamlessly. Supportive Community: Our community is all about respect and understanding. No pressure, no judgement – just real support for your journey. You’re in control, whether you want to weigh in or not. Personalised Approach: We know everyone’s journey is different. That’s why our programs are tailored to your unique needs and goals, giving you the best support possible.

Join the Evolve revolution in Northampton!

Come join us and experience the Evolve difference. Let’s celebrate your journey together! Visit evolveweightloss.co.uk/northampton to find out more about our new Groups.