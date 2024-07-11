Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular and colourful Northampton Pride will return to the town this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday (July 13), the seventh annual event organised by the Northampton Pride Committee and West Northamptonshire Council’s LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum, will pitch up at the University of Northampton.

Visitors can expect live performances, walkabout entertainers, stalls, food and more at the university, as well as a parade around town.

Here is everything you need about Northampton Pride.

Where and when?

The main event will be held at the Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton from 11am to 6pm on Saturday July 13.

The parade will leave Waterside Campus at 11am. The route will take floats through Becket’s Park, up Cheyne Walk, along Spencer Parade and St Giles Street, before heading down Derngate and back through Becket’s Park to end up back at Waterside Campus.

You can join the parade

This year, as well as the organised parade led by a float, the pride committee groups and entertainers, members of the public are invited to join in too.

'Follow Us to Pride' flags will be on display to show you where to join on behind the official organised groups. Participants can join at the start of the parade at the Waterside Campus, to enjoy the whole route. Or they can join at the Guildhall for a shorter and accessible route.

Full entertainment line up

Main stage

11.45am – DJ Darren

12.30pm – Smashby

1pm – Alexis XO

1.15pm – Pecs Drag Kings

2pm – DJ Darren

2.30pm – Freya Rose

3.30pm – Phantom Isle

4.30pm – Afriene

5.30pm – Leadly

Small stage

1pm – Open mic for local poets

2pm – Author reading for Maddy T Thomas

2.30pm – Tent talks Matthew Toresen MBE

3pm – Pecs Drag Kings workshop

4pm – Drag story time

4.30pm – Tent talks Amanda from NLive

What else is happening on the day?

This year, local firm GXO Logistics will be sponsoring the stall village where a range of products, food and drink will be available to buy on the day from local sellers including Beastly Boutique and Dam Good Dough. St John ambulance will also be on hand to provide first aid support, funded by Northampton BID.

Search ‘Northampton Pride 2024’ on Facebook to find out more.