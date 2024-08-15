Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival this Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17), which is now in its eleventh year.

The event will take place at Franklin’s Gardens and there will be 30 artisan ciders, created by local and well-renowned producers, to enjoy.

You can pay the festival a visit from 5.30pm until 10.30pm on Friday (August 16) and across two sessions on Saturday (August 17) – the first is from noon until 4.30pm, and the second is from 5.30pm until 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advance tickets are £6 per person per session, and £10 if purchased on the door on the day. Booking fees apply and this is an adult only event.

The Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival is set to take place this Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17) at Franklin's Gardens. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The food offering has been curated by the town’s hottest street food event, Bite Street, and this is what you can expect.

Fat Snags will be cooking up handcrafted Lashford’s sausages flame-grilled in beer, topped with crispy fried onions and a range of sauce options.

Local legends from The Smoke Pit will also be in attendance in their food truck, offering smash sausage burgers with a variety of classic and unique toppings – as well as buffalo fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cibo Deli & Kitchen team will make the trip from Bedford in their trailer. Italian pork patties with scamorza cheese, roasted peppers and caramelised onion mayo, and Tuscan sausage served with ricotta and nduja spread in homemade bread are on their menu.

The food offering has been curated by the town’s hottest street food event, Bite Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Bratwurst and currywurst will be available from The Outdoor Dining Room, and the final savoury option is the Good Times Cafe UK on Saturday only. They will be serving spicy chorizo and nduja grilled cheese toasties, iced coffees and brownies.

You can end your meal with a sweet treat, such as a loaded cookie pie, from the Cookie Babes truck.

Food is paid for via cash or card and purchased directly from each vendor, whereas the cider bar will run on a token system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each token buys one half pint of cider, and four tokens are priced at £10. Tokens will be sold in the tent next to the bar, and unused tokens are non-refundable. Cider is available to take away in two pint containers.

You can pay the festival a visit from 5.30pm until 10.30pm on Friday, and across two sessions on Saturday – the first is from noon until 4.30pm, and the second is from 5.30pm until 10.30pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Other alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will be available to purchase, all using festival tokens.

Everything will be set up in the supporter village at Franklin’s Gardens, located in Abbey Street, and there will be live music throughout from a number of local acoustic acts.

The Friday evening performances are as follows – Hannah Faulkner at 6.30pm and Daniel Butterfield at 8.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday afternoon will begin with Scott Walters at 12.30pm, followed by Adam Ward at 2.15pm. The pair will play again in the evening, at 6.30pm and 8.15pm respectively.

For those planning to drive, there is free parking at Franklin’s Gardens and this can be accessed via Abbey Street.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome to come along, and water is available from an outside tap but owners are asked to bring their own bowls.

To secure your tickets to the Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival this weekend, click here.