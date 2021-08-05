Everything you need to know about what's on at Northampton Town Festival this weekend
The Northampton Town Festival finally returns this weekend with arena entertainment, live music and more - plus hot air balloons if the weather allows.
The annual event was cancelled last year by the coronavirus pandemic before being postponed last month by the delay in restrictions lifting.
Tickets are £3 and children under one-metre-tall go free. Book online at skiddle.com/e/35838131 or buy at the gate.
Admission is free for the morning balloon releases on Saturday and Sunday from 6am-8am.
For more information, visit facebook.com/northamptontownfestival.
Here is the full line-up for three days of family fun at The Racecourse from Friday to Sunday (August 6 to 8).
Friday (5-11pm, free entry):
Entry is completely free for the first day with balloons being released, the funfair will be open and some of the traders will be ready to showcase some local treasures. There will also food and drink stalls and an awesome fireworks display. Doors open at 5pm and the day ends at 11pm.
6-7pm: Balloons launch (weather dependent)
9.30-45pm: Balloons night glow (weather dependent)
9.45-10pm: Fireworks display
Saturday (11am-11pm, tickets required):
Tickets will be required for the first full day of the festival, which sees the arena shows and live music beginning, plus more stalls and traders.
6-7pm: Balloons launch (weather dependent)
9.30-45pm: Balloons night glow (weather dependent)
9.45-10pm: Fireworks display
Main arena:
12pm: Bolddog Lings Freestyle Team
1pm: ‘Little Nippers’
2pm: Stannage Stunt Team
3pm: Upshot Silks
4pm: Bolddog Lings Freestyle Team
5pm: ‘Little Nippers’
6pm: Stannage Stunt Team
7pm: Upshot Silks
Music stage:
1.15-2.15pm: Tu-Kay and Ryan
2.30-4pm: Party Central, covering timeless classics
4-5.30pm: Similar Jones, 60s-influenced rock
5.30-7pm: Bushpigs, up-tempo rock and roll
7-8.30pm: Us & Floyd, Pink Floyd tribute act
8.30-10pm: Pure Genius, premier party dance band
Sunday (11am-8pm, tickets required)
6-7pm: Balloons launch (weather dependent)
Main arena:
12pm: Bolddog Lings Freestyle Team
1pm: ‘Little Nippers’
2pm: Stannage Stunt Team
3pm: Upshot Silks
4pm: Bolddog Lings Freestyle Team
5pm: ‘Little Nippers’
6pm: Stannage Stunt Team
7pm: Upshot Silks
Music stage:
1-2pm: Malcolm, Gerald and Brendan, folk and jazz
2-3pm: Sara Spade, The Ukelele Lady
3-4.30pm: The Tickets, classic rock and pop covers
4.30-6pm: Repro Jam Squad, funk fusion and more
6-7.30pm: The Bighead, 'this is ska'
7.30-9pm: Leburn Maddox, soulful blues guitarist