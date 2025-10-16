Everything you need to know about Northamptonshire Day events in Northampton on October 25

A packed line-up of events has been announced for Northamptonshire Day celebrations in Northampton Market Square.

The event, on Saturday October 25 and organised by West and North Northamptonshire Councils alongside Discover Northamptonshire and partners, promises an interactive and fun showcase of everything that makes the county special – from its people, places, and businesses to its heritage, culture, and traditions. Organisers say the event will have something for every resident and visitor to enjoy.

Taking place from 1pm to 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy a packed day of live entertainment, interactive stalls, heritage exhibitions, and family-friendly activities. The event will feature performances from local artists, including Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out, and a surprise headline 80s tribute act in the evening, alongside immersive experiences across multiple zones:

Main Stage

Northamptonshire Day celebrations are planned for Northampton Market Square

From 1pm, the stage comes alive with an exciting line-up of music and entertainment. Enjoy local talent curated by BBC Introducing, sets from live DJs, and a special performance from Northants Sings Out, before building up to the headline 80s tribute act from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. BBC Radio Northampton is also proud to be official media partner at the event.

Family Zone (sponsored by Northampton BID & Billing Aquadrome)

Enjoy a packed programme of fun for children and families throughout the day. Activities include a pumpkin patch, Halloween trail, face painting, arts & crafts, and interactive performances from jugglers, stilt walkers, bubble artists, and the Town Crier. Younger visitors can also take part in Junk Orchestra workshops, meet a caricaturist, and explore a wide range of playful activities designed to entertain all ages.

Savour the Flavour Zone (sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors)

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire, visitors are invited to sample locally produced food and drink from across Northamptonshire. Watch professional chefs in the demo kitchen, sample free tasters and purchase locally produced goods - this zone is one to whet everyone’s appetite. Plus, there will be food, drink and more on offer from the local traders based in Northampton Market Square, as well as a licensed bar.

Culture Zone

Experience Northamptonshire’s creativity brought to life with dance showcases from Northampton College, live storytelling sessions, and a curated selection of films from the Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust. Families can get hands-on with pottery and painting workshops, browse inspiring art displays, and take part in creative competitions, making this a vibrant space for all ages.

Heritage Zone (sponsored by Delapré Abbey)

Step into the county’s rich history with a wide range of interactive experiences. Highlights include Northampton Museum & Art Gallery’s A History of Northamptonshire in100 Objects exhibition, live battle re-enactments, medieval stocks, and artefacts from Silverstone Museum celebrating the circuit’s 75th anniversary. Visitors can also explore traditional boot and shoe craft with Crockett & Jones, uncover the stories of Hunsbury Iron Fort and Corby Heritage Centre, discover Black Ivory Tours, and enjoy hands-on activities with the Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre - plus much more.

Community Zone

Celebrate local organisations and initiatives through interactive and engaging experiences. Visitors can enjoy VR demonstrations, creative craft activities linked to local history, storytelling and drama sessions for all ages, plus workshops led by local authors and groups. The zone will also feature family-friendly games, giveaways, and opportunities to connect with local volunteering projects.

Councillor Mark Arnull, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Northamptonshire Day is a fantastic celebration of community spirit, our local identity, and the incredible people, businesses, and culture that make our area so special. This event promises an exciting line-up of performances, heritage experiences, and activities for all ages, and we are proud to bring the county together to enjoy everything Northamptonshire has to offer. It’s a day to celebrate everything about our county, showcase local talent, and inspire civic pride in place."

This is the first county-wide event delivered in partnership with Discover Northamptonshire and marks the beginning of a lasting annual tradition that celebrates everything Northamptonshire has to offer while promoting community pride and shared success, funded utilising £10,000 from the UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund).

In addition to the zone sponsors, event sponsors include Crockett & Jones, EMW Law, Silverstone Park, the South Midlands Local Skills Improvement Plan , Made in Northamptonshire, and the University of Northampton. Prizes have also been generously donated for raffles, including three vouchers worth up to £300 each, redeemable against a pair of locally crafted Crockett & Jones shoes.

For full details of activities and how to take part, visit the Discover Northamptonshire website.