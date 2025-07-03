Everything you need to know about Northampton Pride 2025 including full entertainment line up

Northampton Pride 2025 is just around the corner so here is everything you need to know about the event...

Taking place on Saturday July 12 from 11am until 6pm, Northampton Pride is in its eighth year and this year it will return to the Market Square.

While the town’s Market Square was undergoing refurbishment, the event took place at the Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton, but this year it will move back to the heart of the town.

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will include a parade, activities, stalls, food outlets and a full schedule of entertainment throughout the day.

A statement from the Northampton Pride committee said: “Pride is a time to demonstrate solidarity with those in the LGBTQ+ community who may not yet feel safe or empowered to speak out, as well as a time to come together with friends, families, and allies to honour diversity and inclusion.

“While Pride is filled with joy, it also serves to remind us that the journey towards liberation is far from over, and together we must continue to call out and tackle this discrimination and inequality.

“We’re incredibly proud of the effort and commitment that has gone into preparing this year’s Northampton Pride and we can’t wait to welcome the community for a day that promises to be both uplifting and unforgettable. A huge thank you to those who have helped support the day.”

The Pride parade will start at 11am, from the Market Square down to Fish Street, along The Ridings, past The Guildhall, George Row and Mercers Row, before returning to the Market Square.

This year, the Northampton Pride committee and entertainers are inviting everyone to join in the parade.

Back at the Market Square, the main stage line up includes: Tom Aspaul, Nicole Faraday, Teena, The Chappell Show, Miss Alexis and the Ibiza Percussion Experience.

Other entertainment will include rainbow stilt walkers, Elton Wrong, a chill out zone provided by Q-Space and a quiet area donated by Café Track.

The stall village will include The Creative Cupcake Company, Rubicon Art, Handmade by Betty and Northampton Outlaws RFC, as well as stalls from NHFT Sexual Health Outreach Team and more.

Food and drink will also be available from market traders.