Everything you need to know about Northampton Carnival 2025 taking place this weekend

Northampton Carnival 2025 will take place this weekend – here's everything you need to know, from the route, timings, weather and more.

The annual event, full of colour and joy, will take place on Saturday (June 14) at The Racecourse from midday until 7pm.

This year’s theme is: ‘The Elements of Carnival, Earth, Wind, Fire and Water’. Organisers say this theme has been chosen to “give hope and the opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate”. The event will also commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

Below is a round-up of everything you need to know about Northampton Carnival 2025.

Northampton Carnival will take place on Saturday (June 14). Photo from last year's event.

The parade

The parade, full of floats and troupes, will leave The Racecourse at 2pm. It is expected to return to the park at around 4.30pm.

The parade will head down Kettering Road and York Road, before moving along St Giles Street and joining St Michaels Road. It will then head up Wellingborough Road to Abington Avenue, along Abington Grove and back to Kettering Road to finish at The Racecourse.

An image of the full parade route can be found in this article.

Northampton Carnival's 2025 route.

The roads used for the parade will be closed, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

What’s happening at the Racecourse?

There will be a range of stalls, entertainment and activities for all the family, taking place throughout the day at The Racecourse.

Visitors can expect Caribbean food, cultural arts and crafts, clothing, jewellery, promotional stalls for charities, sweets and treats, a variety of foods and a bar.

There will also be a huge funfair and an area for entertainment. Some of the carnival troupes from the parade may also treat audiences to a choreographed performance when they return.

Entertainment line-up

This year’s headline performer is King of Lovers Rock Paul Dawkins, with hits like Natural Woman, To Love Someone and Is There A Place.

A number of other artists have also been confirmed. However, a running order and exact timings have not yet been released.

Artists who will perform:

Ancient Echoes

Anna-Marie Johnson

Brent Hanson

CBlock Muzic

HarQ

Likkle J

Malcolm Dunn & Friends

Justin

Potters House

Ricardo Rawal

Royal & Derngate Young Company

Sim Simmer

Z1NO

There will also be music from Inspiration FM and Set It Off Sound throughout the day.

Weather

Unlike last weekend, the weather is looking pretty promising for carnival day.

According to the Met Office, Northampton will see sunny intervals on Saturday with highs of 23C and lows of 11C. NN Weather adds that there could be a few scattered afternoon showers, but otherwise mainly dry.