Everything you need to know about Northampton Beer Festival 2022

Opening on Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5. The annual event is still boasting some of the finest cask ales, craft beers and ciders from local and national breweries.The independent local breweries taking part this year are bringing an amazing 85 different casks of wonder and joy from the lightest mild at 3.6 percent to seriously strong at 9.5 percent.

Weldon Brewery - CorbyAnother welcome, albeit bittersweet, news for beer enthusiasts. Phipps NBC has secured the few very last casks from Sheffield's legendary Kelham Island Brewery for this year's Beckets Park Beer Festival.The Independent brewing world was rocked by the announcement earlier this month that Kelham Island was closing down for good. Its Pale Rider brew was CAMRA's Champion Beer of Britain in 2004 and since then it has been regarded as one of the country's finest brewers. These three casks will definitely be the last time anyone sees and tastes genuine Kelham Island Sheffield brewed beers at a beer festival as brewing has finished with all casks sold.The weather is expected to be dry and warm, a perfect accompaniment to any delicious cold ale or beer. On the music stage, we have lots of local talent plus a couple of amazing tribute acts on Friday night.Take a look below for the full lineup:Friday June 3, 2022 – 11am-11pm12pm - 12pm DJ Sets1.15pm - 1.45pm Adam Harilaou2.30pm - 3pm Daniel Butterworth3.45pm - 4.15pm Sharmaine5pm - 5.30pm Maddox Jones7pm – 8pm Dean Gallagher-Liam Gallagher tribute8pm- 9pm Bootleg Weller- Paul Weller Tribute9.30pm – 10.30pm Buster The Ulimtate Ska and Tribute ActSaturday June 4, 2022 – 11am-11pm12.15pm – 1.30pm Brackley and District Brass Band1.30pm – 2.45pm Louche Manouch2.45pm – 4pm Bushpigs4pm – 5.15pm Aferine5.15pm – 6.30 8 Foot Under6.30pm – 7.45pm Bugbrooke Racoons7.45pm – 9pm Whiteroom9pm – 10.30pm The Bighead