Northampton Town Council has given its backing to the first annual Eid Event, to be held at The Racecourse, Northampton, on Saturday May 7.

The event is a community Eid event with fun activities for the whole family.

Gates will open at 11am, before the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Rufia Ashraf will formally open the day’s proceedings on the main stage.

Councillor Jamal Alwahabi, chair of the Northampton Eid Management group

There will be rides and bouncy castles for the children to enjoy, as well as, a henna artist, arts and crafts and clothes stalls, plus food and drink vendors.

Revolution Radio will be hosting the live entertainment on the main stage, with a variety of performances running from 12-5pm. Acts include children’s poetry and Nasheed performances, a Turkish Anatolian performing group, plus many more.

Chris Gregg, managing director for Revolution Radio, said: “At Revolution we have a remit to support diverse communities so we're really excited to have events like this that we can get involved with.”

Councillor Jamal Alwahabi, chair of the Northampton Eid Management group, said: “I am very proud to have been part of the group bringing Eid celebrations to the town. The events are for the whole of the town to enjoy and an opportunity for all our different groups to come together, get to know each other and have a good time.”

The committee that consists of Councillors Ismail and Haque, agree that “Eid is a time for family celebration, for different parts of the community to come together. There is enough conflict in the world”.