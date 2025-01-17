'Everybody accepts people for who they are' - Inclusive Comic Con returns to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton Comic Con will return this February, as part of a programme of inclusive Comic Con events around the country.

Bolt Events is running Comic Con events at 20 locations this year, in smaller towns across Britain - with the hope of making them more accessible to those with hidden disabilities who face challenges in navigating bigger cities.

The Northampton event will be taking place at the Benham Sports centre

Each event hosts more than100 exhibitor stalls, featuring everything from pop culture props, cosplay to face painting and retro gaming.

Northampton Comic Con will return next month.

Zoe Crofts, 48, from Milton Keynes, owns Bolt Events. She had the idea for the events during Covid-19. Northampton was the first location for any of her Comic Con events.

The events are designed with the needs of those with hidden disabilities constantly.

Zoe told one story about a child who was scared of people in costume. Zoe managed to corral the entire crowd of cosplayers to turn their backs when the boy entered the room. She recently received a message from the boy’s mother telling her he had been able to see Santa for the first time as a result of the confidence he gained after his experience at the Comic Con.

Zoe said: “We will do anything we can to help those kids or vulnerable adults to be able to come.”

The event is welcoming to all.

She herself gets involved in dressing up, typically as ‘Stitch’ from the Disney film ‘Lilo and Stitch.’

The commitment to accessibility does not stop with young people, Zoe’s centenarian grandmother has been able to attend the events.

Zoe said: “People that attend Comic Cons are the nicer people I’ve ever met. Everybody is just there to have a nice day and everybody accepts people for who they are. It’s an amazing atmosphere to be in.”

The Northampton event will take place on February 23, starting from 10am.