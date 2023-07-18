'Every year for the past 8 years we have held our Macmillan cuppa, cake and raffle...and now we are holding another one'

Hi there,

My name is Melissa, I live in Paulerspury near Towcester. I’m writing to you to ask for your help with our raffle and to ask if you could please give a massive shout out to the people and companies that have supported us this year.Every year for the past 8 years we have held our Macmillan cuppa, cake and raffle.Macmillan is a charity to close to our hearts. One of my best friends Kelly passed away at the age of 38 from cancer, two years ago on the date we will be holding this years event. Kelly had the brightest soul and lit up any room she was in with her care, kindness and fun loving nature. Kelly was a marvellous Mum and fantastic friend. Loosing Kelly has left a hole in all of our hearts.

My husband James and I feel now more than ever that we want to help make a difference and together we can do this. We have over 60 prizes for our raffle so generously donated by local businesses. Here are a few of them: Stony Stratford Beauty clinic, Newman & Reidy, Northampton Town, Wellingtons Cafe and Bistro, Inkantations tattoo, The Folly Inn pub, The Beauty works, Dilraj, Collective Aerial Arts, Cr8 pottery, Sunrise yoga, Little Cottage kitchen, Lees Cottage, Artea room, Tesco, Waitrose, Beauty Secrets, Wood pizza oven, Joules at home, Grafton spa, Saracens Head, The Bull, The Old Talbot, Northampton Tennis Coaching, Well-being Fitness, Bloom bakehouse, Clarke and Dean, Bakes,cakes and baguettes, Watling street village, Cromptons cafe, Bodifcation and more.

A few of the 70 prizes to be won

We want to shout out these amazing businesses because without them our raffle wouldn’t take place and we wouldn’t be able to make a difference. James and I are extremely grateful for their generosity.If you would like raffle tickets they are £1 each and you can donate on the link and the money goes straight to Macmillan. If you write your name on the link when you donate and then send me an email with your name I can then send you your raffle ticket numbers. So far we have raised £304 and the raffle takes place on Saturday the 9th of September. Please help us make a difference 💚thank you.

Kind regards

Melissa 😊

Melissa Garrett-Herbert

Our just giving page

For all information and to donate or purchase raffle tickets please search for Our just giving page. Please type in on just giving:

MelissaJames Herbert

MelissaJames Herbert