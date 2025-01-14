'Epic' festival-style drone light show to take place in Northampton next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “epic” festival-style drone light show is set to take place in Northampton next month.

‘Evolution’ is coming to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday February 15, and promises to take audiences on a “mesmerising journey through time and space”.

The festival-style event will be hosted by Celestial – the creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe – and Yuup – a local experiences company. The event, suitable for families and individuals, has been on tour around the UK, with shows in Nottingham, Bristol and more.

Julia Chapman, chief executive at Northampton Saints, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting ‘Evolution’ in February, a cutting-edge style of drone light show which Northampton has not seen before.

Pictures from a previous drone light show. Photo: Chris Cooper/ShotAway.

“This event promises to be spectacular, with live music and food available to create a festival atmosphere before ‘Evolution’ begins and hundreds of drones fill the night sky.”

The organisers say there will be hundreds of drones in the night sky, “fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul”. The narrated story starts with the Big Bang, the explosive birth of the universe, before journeying into the remarkable origins of conscious life on Earth.

A description of the event reads: “Audiences can expect epic storytelling with themes of transformation, growth and the perpetual dance of change. From single-cell organisms, awe-inspiring dinosaurs, and the dawning of modern humans, ‘Evolution’ is a captivating homage to the past, celebration of the present and glimpse into the horizons of the future.”

John Hopkins, Celestial’s founder and CEO, added: “Evolution has been four years in the making. This is so much more than a drone light show; it’s an experience of stadium scale, created to bring audiences together using a new medium, the sky, to tell the story of time.”

The event will take place on car park D, starting at 7pm. Gates will open at 5.30pm, with refreshment outlets, live music provided by DJ Carly Wilford and The Tom Betts Band, and fairground rides.

Early bird tickets of £14 per adult and £10 for children and concessions are available until Friday January 17. Full-price tickets after that will be £19 per adult and £15 for children and concessions. Visit the Yuup website for tickets.