English Greyhound Derby returns to racetrack near Northampton

The world-famous English Greyhound Derby will be returning to Towcester Racecourse in Northamptonshire next month.

The English Derby is described as the most coveted race in the UK racing calendar and dates back to 1927, when it was first held at White City Stadium in London.

This year’s edition, which gets underway on May 19, will see 192 of the fastest canine athletes compete for the prestigious title and £175,000 prize.

DERBY FINAL FIRST BEND - THORN FALCON (t6) Star Sports and TRC Events & Leisure Derby 2021 (Photo - Steve Nash)

More than 4,000 visitors are expected to flock to the stadium for the final which takes place on June 25. The event will be a huge boost for the area with an influx of spectators and greyhound enthusiasts travelling to the stadium to enjoy top-quality racing and to add their voices to the legendary ‘Derby roar’.

The competition is once again sponsored by bookmakers Star Sports who are providing the significant winner’s purse. In addition, Towcester Racecourse is offering a £1,000 prize to the kennelhand of the winning greyhound for their hard work and commitment to their star athlete.

Kevin Boothby, promoter at Towcester Racecourse, which has secured a deal to host the Derby for the next five years, said: “The English Derby is a celebration of the best of the best in our sport and, with the calibre of greyhounds currently racing in the UK, our spectators will be in for a real treat.”It has been a pleasure to bring live sport and events back to the venue and our local area and we look forward to a memorable six weeks of racing here at Towcester.

“With the reopening of Towcester in 2020, Suffolk Downs this year and shortly Oxford Stadium, we are seeing a renaissance of the sport here in England and an opportunity to bring many new and old faces back into the greyhound community.

English Greyhound Derby Final (Photo - Steve Nash)

"We hope that we will be seeing many of them for the Derby to experience the thrill of watching these incredible athletes do what they do best in person.”