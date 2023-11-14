Engage programme recognised in Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by Northampton Community Foundation, the Annual Awards provide an invaluable platform to honour the tireless efforts of individuals and groups who give back to their local communities in every corner of the county.

The upcoming awards ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday November 29 2023, promises to be an inspiring event that will bring together attendees in appreciation of those who work to enrich the lives of their fellow community members.

Northampton Saints Foundation has been selected as a finalist in the "Excellence in Education" category which recognises the outstanding efforts of the Engage programme, which uses the core values of rugby to inspire, support and educate young individuals aged 7 to 16 years. These young people, who often find themselves disengaged from mainstream education and in need of additional support, are guided towards regaining control of their academic journey.

Funding from Northampton Community Foundation helped the Foundation to continue to deliver its Engage programme across two hubs based in Northampton, which supported 56 young people. Many of the young people faced mental health issues, attainment challenges and traumas, which have affected their education leaving them at risk of exclusion. During their time on the programme, they worked closely with staff to create a progression plan tailored to their individual needs and took part in a range of development opportunities helping to see the positives in everyday life.

Of those the Foundation worked with, 37 returned back to school, one moved school, one graduated to our HITZ programme, two moved onto higher education after completing their GCSE’s, 12 have remained on the programme this academic year and three left the programme after exploring other avenues.

Catherine Deans, the Managing Director at Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for being shortlisted for the award "We are delighted our dedication to making a positive impact has been recognised. It is through the combined efforts of organisations like Northampton Saints Foundation and the generous support of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, that meaningful change is achieved in the local community".

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is a grant giving charity and provides much needed and often life changing grants to some of the County’s most vulnerable and in need people.