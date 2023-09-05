News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Encouraging conversations about sex, intimacy and wellbeing

Saturday’s Age of Love Café provided an open forum to encourage people to speak up about intimacy and love, especially as we get older. The “Age of Love” is a social enterprise, created by award winning researcher Professor Sharron Hinchliff aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of older adults by supporting conversations about intimate relationships and sex.
By Audrey TangContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Professor Sharron, who gave the keynote at the event at the St Crispin’s Community Centre, Northampton said “Intimate relationships remain important as we age. The Age of Love Cafes tackle taboos, break down barriers and improve access to high quality advice and support.”

With the Cafés specifically developed to enable safe spaces to talk without judgment or prejudice in an environment which is convivial and confidential, the Northamptonshire event was hosted by local grant-giving charity CLICK Arts Foundation, with refreshments from esteemed Northampton cancer charity The Lewis Foundation, and speakers included entrepreneur Shalom Lloyd, founder of Naturally Tribal Skincare, Occupational Therapist Natalie Summers, and recent Rose of Northamptonshire winner Patsy Wright covering topics around wellbeing, loneliness, sexual desire and empowerment. Menopause Support UK provided booklets on how to initiate conversations about menopause as well as a symptom checker; and NLive’s Dr Audrey Tang ran a burlesque taster class to demonstrate you’re never too old to try something new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professor Sharron added “We know from scientific research that intimacy and sex can be a meaningful part of life, however the topic is sensitive because of social stereotypes and barriers through previous experience of talking about this with partners, friends, or even health professionals.”

Professor Sharron and the Burlesque dance teamProfessor Sharron and the Burlesque dance team
Professor Sharron and the Burlesque dance team
Most Popular

    The whole event was extremely well received with calls for more to be held. Along with their appreciation one of the attendees said “When you’re told the same thing again and again from a Doctor – it’s your weight, you think it’s you – but when you hear someone else has been through similar, you think ‘I’m NOT strange or the only one’” And Jemma Gambrill, who was part of the burlesque performance reflected on the event saying “Today made me really happy – it went so well. We hope that this will be the start not just of opportunities such as this – but more important conversations being had.”

    CLICK Arts Foundation Trustee Abigail Gill added “The Café enabled us to learn, but also to listen, speak and connect. When I got home, I opened the conversation of menopause with my mum, and learned things I never knew and feel our relationships has grown with just this understanding.”

    The Age of Love Café, Northampton may have put away its cups, but you can learn more about the movement here: https://www.ageoflove.org/about

    Related topics:ProfessorNorthamptonThe Lewis Foundation