From upside down yoga to a roller skating sport, there is something for everyone

It is that time of year again when you see endless ‘new year, new me’ social media posts, coupled with unattainable new year resolutions.

If you have vowed not to get sucked into that phenomenon in 2023, but would like to improve your fitness or take up a new hobby, there is plenty to do in Northampton.

From yoga that spins you upside down, to cold water swimming or a roller blading sport, there are many unique ways you can get fit this year.

And best of all they all sound extremely fun and could be a good way to meet new people and make new friends.

Below are eight different but fun ways to get fit and find a new hobby in Northampton in 2023.

1. Northamptonshire Walks A classic, but there is nothing better than a brisk (or not so brisk) walk in the countryside to improve fitness and keep on top of mental wellbeing. And with Northamptonshire Walks' group walks, this is also a good way to meet like-minded ramblers. Search Northamptonshire Walks on Facebook for more information.

2. Anti-gravity yoga (trapeze) Hanging from trapeze and completing yoga moves claims to relieve back pain and possibly sciatica, as well as improve core strength development. Soo Yoga in Sol Central hosts anti-gravity yoga sessions, and anyone is invited to join. Search Soo Yoga to find out more.

3. Aerial hoop A relatively new fitness trend that gives participants a full body workout. Hoopers learn new moves and positions that are often put into a routine. The Collective Arts in Kingsley Park hosts aerial hoop classes as well as pole fitness sessions. The hoop classes start with beginner sessions. Search The Collective Arts for more information.

4. Trampolining Northampton is home to a Premier UK Club and a British Gymnastics High Performance Centre found in Benham Sports Centre in Moulton Park. Although Olympic hopefuls train at the trampoline centre, the club also hosts sessions for beginners and other ability levels. Trampoline gymnastics is a good way to exercise and learn a new skill, all while doing something different. To find out more, search Northampton Trampoline Gymnastics Academy (NTGA).