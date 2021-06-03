Eat under the Earls Barton skies in 'magical' igloo dining experience

The igloo domes seat up to six guests

A foodie heaven has been promised for diners at a pop-up igloo dining experience in the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside near Earls Barton.

Burton Latimer events organiser Lauren Steeples from Pop-Up Partners is hosting an outdoor venue with guests kept snug in bespoke see-though pods.

The luxury igloo pods seat up to six guests who can take in glorious views across the Nene Valley while enjoying delicious food and drinks served straight to the tables.

New Lodge in Earls Barton

Lauren said: "We are inviting you to treat yourself and your loved ones to a magical dining experience beneath the beautiful skies of the Northamptonshire countryside.

"Enjoy a magical dining experience amongst the stunning grounds of New Lodge Lawns.

"Set upon the lawns overlooking the Nene Valley, this is a special opportunity to experience first class food and celebrate a special occasion, or just have a long overdue catch-up with friends and family, all within your own private igloo pod."

Lauren has teamed-up with Richard Butler to diversify their wedding-related businesses - Lauren owns Only Doing it Once while Richard's Something Borrowed Event Hire is based in Wellingborough.

There will be lunch, tea and dinner on offer

She added: "We're really excited to be hosting our igloo dining experience at such a stunning venue that really highlights the gems that Northamptonshire has to offer.

"You can choose from our delicious pre-set menus, all curated by our talented chefs at Gallarwood Catering, and enjoy lunch or afternoon tea in the sunshine or cosied up in your pod if the rain does make an appearance.

"We also have a wonderful dinner menu so that, as the sky darkens and the festoon lights start to glow, you can dine beneath the stars.

"To make your experience even more special we can help with special requests such as birthday cakes.

"As a bonus, each pod has its own Bluetooth speaker so you can even stream your favourite music."

The Pop-Up Partners dining experiences take place from Wednesday, June 23 to Tuesday, June 29 with sittings for lunch, tea and dinner.