Eat a metre-long pizza at this Northampton bar in 45 minutes and get it FREE

Could you devour an entire metre of pizza in under 45 minutes?

Playhouse Northampton, in Bridge Street, are challenging foodie champions to chomp their pizza for free and win a place on their wall of fame.

A party at Playhouse, dubbed “Northampton’s very own funhouse” on Wednesday, October 12 will offer everyone to get a slice of the action. For every slice that is eaten during the event, Playhouse will donate another slice to the volunteer-led local community action group, 100 Ladles - Action for Homelessness and Hunger.

Do you have what it takes to conquer the ‘Metre Defeater’ pizza challenge at Playhouse Northampton?

Contenders can choose from any pizza on the Playhouse menu for the belly-busting challenge including its Pitsford Bee Sting pizza, which has just been shortlisted for the National Pizza Awards. It is made up of Italian n’duja (spicy sausage), sweet caramelised pineapple, tomato sauce - made from chef Jo Johnson’s secret recipe - Fior de Latte mozzarella and a drizzle of local chilli-infused honey.

Whether you think you’ve got what it takes, or don’t want to pass up the opportunity to watch some very competitive eaters loosen their belts, head down to Playhouse Northampton on Wednesday, October 12 from 4pm to 7pm.

The quirky bar is filled with next-level gaming experiences including an indoor raceway, air hockey, dance battle, and basketball. Happy Hour takes place from 4pm to 7pm every weekday, when everyone is welcome to two cocktails for £12.

For more information visit https://northampton.playhouse-bars.com/.