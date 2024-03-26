Easter celebrations have begun for care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lovely delivery of incubated living eggs arrived that are eagerly awaiting to hatch, followed by a thoughtful gesture from local school children. Residents welcomed the children in to sing Easter songs, and deliver beautiful handmade Easter cards. The cards were warmly accepted by all, with bright smiles and hugs along the way.

Mabel a resident at Elm Bank said,” I love it when the children come to visit and they sing so well, and the cards are beautifully”, and when will the chicks hatch?”.

Joy of Easter

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “There is a Easter buzz around the home, with the delivery of our eggs yesterday, awaiting the hatching, followed by the children coming to sing today and handing out beautiful handmade Easter cards. The residents and staff are all excited to celebrate this week with many other events lined up, it is a busy week”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank on 01536 313520, or email [email protected]

