Holdenby House’s ‘The Magic of Easter’ event will delight fans of Alice in Wonderland across Northamptonshire.

This Easter event, taking place on Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18 will see Alice lay the trail for a huge Easter egg hunt in the Grade I gardens where King Charles I once walked. Every Alice token found will earn a free Easter egg and, each day, there will also be a golden egg hidden containing £100.

There will additionally be egg painting, egg rolling, traditional fete games including Croquet and – of course – magnificent bird flying displays from Holdenby House’s famous falconry centre.

Owner of Holdenby House, James Lowther, said: “Alice loves animals and, like our visitors, she will love the magical Eagles, Falcons, hawks owls and vultures in our Icarus Falconry Centre, especially when they are flown freely in the gardens.”

Visitors will also get to experience the historic house’s new and growing wildlife wing.

Mr Lowther continued: "Although our newly opened English Wildlife wing does not have a Mad March Hare, it does have Roxy the Fox, Norma the hedgehog, and Neil and Neon the rats amongst other local animals. Marina, our very rare White Park Cow will also be on hand.”

Connie’s Tea Parlour in the Old Victorian Stableyard will be serving Wonderland cakes and afternoon teas along with Holdenby’s own new filter coffee and other treats.

There will be a rare opportunity to see the inside of Holdenby House itself on Easter Monday, with its state rooms and historic contents, including a display of the filming of BBC’s Great Expectations.

Holdenby House’s ‘Magic of Easter’ event will be taking place on Sunday, April 17 from 11am to 4pm and Monday, April 18 from 12am to 3pm.

These times replace the standard weekend opening times and the gardens will not be open on Saturday, April 16.

Alice in Wonderland teas must be pre-booked and you can do so by emailing [email protected]