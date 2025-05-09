Duo exceed expectations with new ‘sip and paint’ events held bi-monthly in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A duo have exceeded their own expectations following the launch of their bi-monthly ‘sip and paint’ events across Northampton.

Wavey Creations Events was founded and launched by Christine McMillan and Rochelle Patel in autumn last year, with the aim of bringing a new social activity to the town.

With the popularity of similar activities in bigger nearby cities such as London and Birmingham, the pair hoped to offer something unique and bring increased business to Northampton’s venues.

The concept first came about when Christine and Rochelle were on holiday together and they decided to go for it upon their return. They began by looking for venues they felt were aligned with what they hoped to offer.

The pair now run Wavey Creations Events alongside their day jobs, and focus on two types of sip and paint to ensure they can provide the quality they strive for.

Having found that there was a split between people who wanted to party and those who wanted to focus on the painting activity, they devised ‘sip and paint parties’ and ‘sip and paint evenings’.

The party events include cocktails, dancing, a DJ, games and there is the option to continue socialising at the venue after the sip and paint finishes.

Whereas, with the evening events, there is greater focus on the chilled atmosphere, enjoying the antipasti food and painting.

Though the parties have been held at Jimmy’s Sports Bar and the first evening event was hosted at Genevieve’s Cafe, the pair are open to welcoming more venues on board as it continues to grow.

“The positive feedback has been beyond our expectations,” Christine told the Chronicle & Echo. “We know we can put on a good event and service, but we weren’t sure what people would expect.”

One woman did not realise she had come along to their first event because of how well it went, with others recommending to those they know and praising the effort put in.

“This is unique for our area,” said Christine. “What we offer for the price is really good value. Rochelle and I are very professional but friendly, fun and make sure everyone is included.”

For more information on Wavey Creations Events and their upcoming gatherings, visit their Instagram page here.