Dozens of French Bulldogs and owners meet in Northampton for Christmas group walk IN PICTURES

Around 80 French Bulldogs turned up at Hunsbury Hill Country Park in their festive outfits

Dozens of French Bulldogs and their owners met up at Hunsbury Hill Country Park for a Christmas themed group walk this month.

The meet up took place at Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Sunday, December 4. Around 80 French Bulldogs and their owners turned up to the event, meeting at the Drover’s Return Cafe.

Sandra Holloway, 57, from Kingsthorpe, who organised the festive group walk, said: “The turnout was absolutely awesome. I think we had around 80 but couldn’t count properly as they were all too busy zooming around.”

Frenchie-obsessed Sandra set up the French Bulldog Meet and Walk group on Facebook in March 2019 because she wanted to meet other French Bulldogs and their owners but could not find a local group.

The Facebook group now has more than 700 members and around 50 dogs attend their monthly walks at Hunsbury Hill Country Park.

This latest walk with a Christmas twist saw lots of new Frenchies turn up in addition to the group’s loyal regulars sporting their best festive outfits.

Sandra said: “They all looked brilliant when they arrived but let’s just say some - or most - ended up needing a wash after all their bonkers antics running around, doing roly polys and zoomies, which the breed are so well known for.”

The walking group enables French Bulldog owners to share their experiences, photos, walking routes or advice and tips on food and pet care.

Sandra, who owns her own Frenchie called Tilly, added: “Even though the group has grown tremendously recently, everyone is so lovely and friendly and I have made some really special friends through the group since it started and so has Miss Tilly.”

To join the Facebook group and keep up with the latest French Bulldog group walks in Northampton, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/273445830220839.

Here are pictures from the French Bulldog Christmas Walk on Sunday, December 4 2022:

