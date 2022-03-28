Rehearsals are underway for Strictly Northampton Kids 2022, the annual fundraising dance competition, which this year will raise money for a hospital play area.

Dance couples from primary schools across Northamptonshire partnered with children from Step by Step Dance School, Northampton, are midway through their eight-week training programme.

On May 15, 2022, 31 couples will show off their routines in American Smooth Waltz and the Cha Cha Cha at the Deco Theatre competing for the title of Strictly Northampton Kids 2022.

Dozens of children will take part in Strictly Kids Northampton 2022. Photo: Martin Farmer.

Organiser of the show and dance director Andrzej Mialkowski from Step by Step Dance School is teaching the children the dance routines.

Andrzej said: “All the children this year have picked up the dance routines so quickly. It’s been amazing.

“By week two, they have learnt the routines - it’s absolutely fantastic to see how much the children are loving dancing, making new friends, and raising money for other children.”

One young dancer has two extra challenges this year.

Grace Brown, 14, is dancing the male lead and juggling two dance partners.

With more kids competing than ever before, more children were needed to partner the contestants, so Grace bravely stepped up and danced with two partners.

“My first dancer is Mila, she is so bubbly and my second partner is Isla,” Grace said.

“I dance one routine with Mila and then the other with Isla.

“Difficult to juggle, but I enjoy a challenge.”

The children will be raising money for Northamptonshire Health Charity, for a children’s play area at Northampton General Hospital. So far they have raised more than £3,000.

Rohan Patel, who is 10, has never danced before but he is following in the footsteps of his mum, who danced in last year’s show, Strictly Northampton.

“My mum showed me a few steps from the show last year which we danced in front of our family at Christmas, but I’ve not danced properly before in my life,” he said.

“I come straight from football every Saturday. I really enjoy it.

“I’ll actually be performing on stage on my birthday.”