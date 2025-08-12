Don’t miss the next opportunity to explore Northampton’s history aboard prestigious heritage vehicle

Do not miss the next opportunity to explore Northampton’s history aboard a prestigious heritage vehicle, which includes a delicious afternoon tea.

Country Lion offers guided tours of the town’s remarkable past, from its medieval roots to its industrial legacy. This includes exclusive access to the Sessions House, St Peter’s Church and 78 Derngate, where afternoon tea is provided.

Paul Shaw began working as a driver for Country Lion 36 years ago and has been the senior transport manager for the past 18 years.

The independent business is the leading coach operator in the county, with a fleet of 70 vehicles providing school transport, private hire and day excursions.

Having bought their heritage vehicle when it was brand new in 1971, Paul saw the opportunity to begin offering guided history tours like other towns and cities across the country.

They let the vehicle go for a while – during which time it was restored by a collector – and now it is back in their possession, the business introduced this offering last year.

“There’s a lot to see in Northampton if you know where to go and what to look at,” said Paul, who shared that the first two tours were a success last summer.

The aim is to host four every year, particularly during the summer months as this is when the coaching industry is typically quieter due to the school holidays.

The next tour is being hosted next Monday (August 18) and it is not too late to secure your place on this Country Lion event.

Talking about the response to the first tours last year, Paul said: “It was all positive feedback and glowing reports. People were surprised at the amount of historical content the town has to offer.

“They loved the old vehicle, the afternoon tea, and seeing places they would not have visited otherwise. The entertaining guided tour covers everything from the origins to modern day.

“Our tour guide Tony is entertaining with light-hearted quips, and we want to make people aware that our history tours are available.”

For more information on Country Lion, visit the business’ website here.