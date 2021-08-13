Don't miss the huge inflatable play park coming to Northampton this weekend

Adults, children and toddlers are invited to a huge inflatable play park in Northampton this weekend.

The Mega Bounce Play Park is coming to The Racecourse on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 10am to 5pm. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy unlimited play on the games and inflatables and there is something there for everyone.

Visitors can slip down the massive 25 foot platform slide, engage in combat on the gladiator duel or duck, weave and climb their way through the 60 foot obstacle course. There will also be a variety of bouncy castles, a bungee run, ball pits, space hoppers, fete games and nerf wars to make up a quality family day out.

There will additionally be a toddler play park and soft play are for the little ones as well as trade stalls selling food, drink, sweets and much more.

Tickets are priced at £7 per child and £3 per adult; a family ticket (two children and two adults) costs £18.

The Mega Bounce Play Park will also be coming to these locations in Northamptonshire this month:

◾ Towcester Recreation Ground: August 21 - August 22

◾ Whites Nurseries Earls Barton: August 28 - August 29