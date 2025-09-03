Don’t miss out on this open-air cinema and fireworks event in aid of a worthy Northants cause
Victorian private country home and estate Winwick Hall will host its annual summer fundraiser next Saturday (September 13) in aid of its charity The Bruce Green Foundation.
The team looks forward to screening Bohemian Rhapsody on the grounds of Winwick Hall, followed by a fireworks display set to the music of Queen.
The doors will open at 6pm and tickets cost £25 per adult and £15 per child up to the age of 16. This year marks a decade of the fundraiser, which typically welcomes between 800 and 1,000 guests.
Discussing the origin of the fundraiser, event planner and charity organiser Mia Ballard told the Chronicle & Echo: “It started with Bruce who owns the estate and is a big film lover.
“His charity is all about bringing the cinema experience to those with additional needs who can’t access traditional cinema. He wanted to share his love of film with others in this gorgeous space.
“It evolved very quickly and soon became the biggest fundraiser of the summer season, with all funds going to The Bruce Green Foundation.”
Mia says this is the ideal opportunity to support a brilliant cause, especially as the event offers something for everyone.
“Bohemian Rhapsody is a huge crowd pleaser and it was voted for by our audience,” said Mia. “We know it’s a popular choice and it will be followed by an elaborate fireworks display.
“Bernie Keith is hosting and DJing the event, and there will be food and drink stalls and a raffle draw with the opportunity to win prizes. It’s a really big and fun event.”
Talking about the impact of The Bruce Green Foundation, Mia continued: “This is Bruce’s passion project. It started when he was at a cinema and a child with additional needs was asked to stay quiet.
“This lit a lightbulb in his mind about bringing the cinema experience to children in a safe way. We take a huge cinema screen and popcorn to specialist schools predominantly.
“We show films with positive and affirming messages as we know how impactful media is on young, developing minds. We are somewhat raised by the media we consume.”
The charity most recently hosted a screening of The Greatest Showman at a school for blind children, which is the first time the young people had experienced anything like this and they were greatly appreciative.