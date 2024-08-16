Do not miss out on Holdenby House’s upcoming family fun day in aid of worthy children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is all the information you need about Holdenby House’s upcoming family fun day, in aid of a worthy charity supporting children and young people across the East Midlands.

It is Emily Armstrong, who runs The Old Stableyard Tearoom at the historic site, who has organised the event on September 1 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The charity cares for hundreds of families each year, who have a baby, child or young person with a serious or terminal illness that means their life will be cut short.

People who attend will enjoy music from the Northampton Rock Choir, as well as a magician, balloon art, face painting, bouncy castles, a mini craft fair, bear hunt, animal encounters, and bird of prey talks and flights from the Icarus Falconry.

The Rainbows Hospice mascot, Bow Bear, will be in attendance and entertaining the youngsters taking part in the bear hunt.

The Old Stableyard Tearoom will also be serving delicious treats, as well as Northampton’s own The Loaded Spud and Swedish Kitchen offering their authentic cuisine.

It costs £12.1 million to keep Rainbows Hospice’s doors open each year. Every donation, no matter how big or small, allows the team to support 3,000 people across the East Midlands.

The event is hoped to make a difference, but that will only be possible if generous members of the community come along and show their support.

Not only can attendees enjoy the grounds of the scenic Holdenby House, and everything listed above that is on offer, but it is in aid of an amazing cause.

Tickets are priced at £11 per adult, £6.50 for children aged four to 16, and a family pass for two adults and two children is £30. A small portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the chosen charity.

Emily has continued to give back to the community since she entered the hospitality industry more than five years ago, when she started making her sought-after cakes.

She firstly launched the Mill House, offering a tearoom-like experience from her home in Wootton, before taking on the vintage tearoom at Holdenby House at Easter time last year.

To show your support to the upcoming family fun day, in aid of Rainbows Hospice, you can purchase your tickets online here.