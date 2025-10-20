Diwali 2025: 27 fantastic pictures as Northampton lights up for annual festival celebrations

This much-loved community festival, organised by Northampton Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Centre BID is now in its 25th year.

Speaking before the event, Cllr Keith Holland Delamere, chair of the community services committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are proud to support the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation with this significant and popular festival, which is returning for its 25th year in the town.”

Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, chair of the Northampton IHWO said: “This is a particularly special festival for us as we celebrate 25 years of marking Diwali in Northampton. The event has grown every year from humble beginnings, to become a vibrant and inclusive community celebration with so many different groups, partners and individuals involved."

The festival is also supported by Inspiration Arts, Rost Productions Ltd, Inspiration FM, the University of Northampton, Northampton College and Grosvenor Shopping Centre, with additional grant funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

1 . Diwali 2025 Northampton’s annual Diwali Festival of Lights took place on Saturday October 18 at the Market Square Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Diwali 2025 Northampton’s annual Diwali Festival of Lights took place on Saturday October 18 at the Market Square Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Diwali 2025 Northampton’s annual Diwali Festival of Lights took place on Saturday October 18 at the Market Square Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales