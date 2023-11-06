Diwali 2023: 31 pictures of colourful parade and celebrations in Northampton

Did you catch a glimpse of any of the large-scale puppets in the parade?

Diwali celebrations took over Northampton town centre on Saturday (November 4), with stunning, colourful parade participants and more.

From 10am, there were stalls and live entertainment, including stage performances, henna painting, saree dressing and Indian food and drink.

Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird were among the large-scale puppets in the parade, which started at 6pm.

The event was organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation Northampton, supported by supported by Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Town Centre BID, Festive Road and the University of Northampton.

Below are pictures from Northampton’s 2023 Diwali celebrations.

1 . Diwali in Northampton in 2023 Celebrations for the festival of lights included a parade and entertainment in Northampton town centre on Saturday (November 4). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

