A steam train will stop at Northampton railway station on Mother’s Day weekend and passengers will be able to dine onboard.

‘The Mancunian’, a special charter train organised by The Railway Touring Company, will set off from London Euston on Saturday, March 26 and head for Manchester.

The steam train, which has vintage carriages and a steam locomotive, will depart from the capital at 7am.

‘The Mancunian’.

It will then stop to pick up further passengers at Watford Junction, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Rugby and Nuneaton, before heading to Manchester.

The approximate timings for the journey suggest the train will stop in Northampton at around 8.30am and arrive in Manchester at 11.50am.

The trip includes an afternoon in Manchester city centre, as well as a range of on board dining options.

Premier dining passengers will get a full English breakfast served at their linen clad tables, with a four-course dinner to follow on the return.

In first class, morning tea or coffee will come with a bacon roll and muffin and later on the homeward leg, there will be tea or coffee, a savoury of the day and scone with butter and jam.

In standard, passengers will have the opportunity to purchase refreshments on board or bring their own Mother’s Day treats.

Travel on board ‘The Mancunian’ starts at £115 per adult with family and junior fares available.

The train is expected to arrive back in Northampton at around 7.40pm.