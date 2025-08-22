Dick and Dom to headline last weekend of summer event at Northampton holiday park

A popular 1990s comedy, double act will headline a last weekend of summer event at a Northampton holiday park, alongside two other music acts.

Dick and Dom – well-known for TV show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow – will perform a DJ set at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday August 30 as part of the attraction’s last weekend of summer event.

Artful Dodger will perform on Friday August 29 and Ultrabeat will headline on Sunday August 31. There will also be special meet and greet opportunities with Artful Dodger and Ultrabeat after their performances.

The last weekend of summer event promises three days of “electrifying entertainment, adrenaline-fuelled activities, and family fun”, according to owners Meadow Bay Villages.

Nikki Rathie, holidays director at Billing Aquadrome said: “Our Last Weekend of Summer is about making memories. With world class live acts, thrilling shows, and activities for every age, it’s the ultimate way to wave goodbye to the season.”

The Tribe will also be on hand with a variety of performances, interactive workshops and activities and families can also explore the circus themed fairground and enjoy the Summer Cyclone foam party.

More than £20 million has been invested into improvements at Billing Aquadrome, after the current owners took over. A further £100 million has been proposed to give Billing Aquadrome a “fresh identity”.