Diamonds support 'Road to Recovery'

The fixture took place on the evening of Tuesday 2nd April at the excellent outdoor facilities at the Sharnbrook Academy. The young guys from RRH were great company and provided challenging opposition with Diamonds tested in every department. However, over a series of five 12-minutes games, played to the FA’s Walking Football rules (a new experience for the Recovery House residents), it was Diamonds who ran out overall winners on the night with three wins, a draw and only one defeat.

Commenting on the event, Alan Wookey, AFC R&D WF Lead said “I wish to congratulate both sides, the players, match officials Richard Brooks-Harley, Derek Hack and Philip Critchell, and all those who came along to offer their support. It was great to see so many involved in what was an excellent evening of football.”

He added: “Engagement with our local communities through Walking Football is an important part of our focus and we sincerely hope the experience went someway to helping the residents of RRH on their journey.”

All those involved in an evening of football

The Rushden Recovery House project started in 2015 for men recovering from substance addiction. Each resident goes through a 6-month residency in a primary care unit following a well proven ’12 steps’ recovery programme and is given assistance in budgeting, cooking, nurturing healthy relationships and general self-care. A crucial part of the projects work is to assimilate residents into the community where mutual support and guidance are important.

Through this, other tournaments and training sessions, AFC Rushden & Diamonds Walking Football have committed, through their Community Club, to encourage the 50+ to be fit and active and maintain a healthy lifestyle by playing a sport they enjoy in a fun and competitive environment.