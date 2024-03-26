Derby dream begins for owners at Towcester Racecourse on Good Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sale has been a mainstay in the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby calendar since the prestigious competition transferred to Towcester in 2021 and offers owners the opportunity to invest in potential superstars who could shine on the big stage.

Fifty greyhounds will trial over the track’s 500-metre trip from 10.30am with a sale held inside the venue’s grandstand immediately afterwards where owners can bid either in person trackside or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greyhounds to pass through the Greyhound Trader Derby sale in previous years include 2022 finalist Savana Beau, Coronation Cup champion Antigua Sugar, two-time Category One finalist Ballymac John plus stars Antigua Lava and Coppice Warrior.

Most Popular

James Corden of Greyhound Trader anticipates a busy day of activity on and off the track with only eight weeks remaining until the £175,000 to the winner competition begins.

“The English Greyhound Derby is a competition every owner dreams of one day winning,” said James. “It’s the UK and Ireland’s most competitive and valuable event, with over 192 entries anticipated for this year’s renewal.

“We’re expecting a lot of interest to be generated from the 25 trials we’ll be hosting where no doubt a few clues on who the competition’s big players might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Catering facilities on the day will be open, so we’re encouraging prospective owners of greyhounds who could participate in this year’s Derby to come along trackside and get involved.”

Of the 50 greyhounds down to trial on Friday, James identified seven he believes will catch the eyes of punters most.

Table Toppers – a half-brother to Antigua Sugar – will run in Trial 13 with De Enforcer while Ivy Hill Sancho, Bling Bling Anne, Sporting Arkose, Droopys Doll, Good Hunter and Rapido Ken were others James will keep a keen eye on.

“The form and breeding lines of those seven greyhounds in particular will really interest buyers,” said James. “Feedback we’ve received from vendors indicate they’re hopeful of strong performances from these dogs too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Excitement in the industry is already building, and we’re pleased to be in our fourth year of delivering the Derby’s pre-sales event.”