Dawn French is bringing her new comedy show to Northampton
A popular comedian will be bringing her new stand-up comedy show to Northampton.
Dawn French has written a new show called ‘Dawn French Is A Huge T***’, which will be touring the UK later this year.
The award-winning actor and best-selling novelist will stop at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for one night only on September 25, 2022.
The tour will start on September 15 and finish on October 16, taking in 20 venues along the way.
Dawn said: “This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.
“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of t****ery.
“I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life.”
Tickets are on sale now on the Royal & Derngate website and Ticketmaster, from £42.