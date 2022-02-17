Dawn French is bringing her new comedy show to Northampton

A popular comedian will be bringing her new stand-up comedy show to Northampton.

Dawn French has written a new show called ‘Dawn French Is A Huge T***’, which will be touring the UK later this year.

The award-winning actor and best-selling novelist will stop at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for one night only on September 25, 2022.

The tour will start on September 15 and finish on October 16, taking in 20 venues along the way.

Dawn said: “This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of t****ery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life.”