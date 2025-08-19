Daughter issues tribute to ‘brave’ dad ahead of charity football match in his memory this weekend

An 18-year-old daughter has issued a tribute to her “brave” dad ahead of a charity football match in his memory this weekend.

Tim Linford sadly passed away in April from an illness and the best man at his wedding, Danny Mackintosh, has organised this fundraiser in his memory.

Danny described Tim as a keen football follower, a cricket enthusiast and a lifelong season ticket holder at Coventry City Football Club.

Tim sadly lost his brother when he was younger and Danny said: “He never really got over it. He faced demons and mental health issues in his life.”

Though the mental health issues were separate from his unexpected and tragic passing, Danny wanted to honour Tim’s experiences by raising money for Mind in Northampton.

The hope is that the charity football match on Sunday (August 24) will be the first of a series of fundraisers over the next three years – to promote the importance of people seeking support when they need it.

Tim’s passing has left a big hole in the lives of his loved ones, particularly his parents, three children and ex-wife, who he remained friends with until the end.

Danny previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “Tim was bubbly, always had a massive smile on his face, kind and generous. He was massively into sport, and got along with anybody. He was a hard-working, sociable and loving family man.”

This weekend’s event is being hosted at Bugbrooke Football Club, with outside caterers Up In Smoke and live solo singer Tony Shaw in attendance.

Danny remains hopeful that this event will raise £5,000 and the aim is for as many people as possible to be there.

It will cost £5 per spectator or £10 for families of three or more. All proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Mind, including what is raised by the additional auction and raffle.

Those taking part in the match are individuals who played football alongside Tim over the years, and those he considered friends.

The gates will open from 1pm as that is when the 35 players are meeting, and the match will begin from 2pm. The clubhouse and bar will also be open throughout the duration of the event.

Ahead of the fundraiser, Tim’s 18-year-old daughter Lucie wanted to issue a tribute on behalf of her and her two siblings – 16-year-old James and 12-year-old Molly.

She said: “My dad was the strongest person I knew and navigating life without him has been the most heartaching and hardest thing me and my siblings have had to do.

“We’re all doing it for our dad and the football match would mean the world to him, especially as a lifelong Coventry City fan. I know he’ll still be there in spirit.

“We love and miss him so much, and would give anything for another five minutes – but no time would have ever been enough. We love you dad.

“Dad battled a lot with addiction and mental health issues, which is why Mind means so much to everyone who knew dad. Despite his struggles, he always put a brave face on and loved to make me and my siblings laugh. Long live dad, once sky blue always a sky blue.”

For more information and to show your support to this charity football match, visit the online fundraising page here.