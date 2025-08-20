Date confirmed for return of Northampton's winter light trail as improved parking, food and drink promised

A date has been confirmed for the return of Northampton’s winter light trail, as organisers have promised improved parking, food and drink.

The winter light trail will open at Delapré Abbey on Friday November 28, ready for around a month of festive fun for families.

The festive event has been running in Northampton since 2021, but organisers say 2025 will be “the most spectacular year yet”, with never-before-seen illuminations, a new soundscape and interactive displays.

In an email confirming the return date, organisers said: “Embark on a brand new adventure around Delapré’s beautiful grounds and woodland, featuring never-before-seen displays, a mesmerising new soundscape and plenty of interactive installations to delight the whole family.

The winter light trail will return to Delapre later this year. (File picture from last year).

"Expect a magical surprise around every corner, lots of festive fun and delicious treats too - including toasting marshmallows, mulled wine and hot chocolate!”

Improved parking, more festive food, a better drinks selection, more seating, SEN sessions and more have also been promised.

Tickets will be released in the coming weeks.