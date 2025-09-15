Date and details revealed as main Northampton fireworks display set to return for 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
The main Northampton fireworks display will return for 2025, and the date and details of the event have now been revealed.

Organised by Northampton Town Council, the display, which usually attracts thousands, will take place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1.

The free event will start from 4pm and will offer a host of other activities and entertainment, as well as the main event.

BBC Radio Northampton will host the live stage entertainment from 4pm with local presenter Justin Dealey. Party band Funk Odyssey will play funk, soul, and disco from 4.30pm and then from 5.45pm there will be a fire and pyro show.

Last year's fireworks display at The Racecourse.placeholder image
The story of The Gunpowder Plot will also play on big screens, with the Northampton Film Festival telling the tale of how history's most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament has links to the county and resulted in Guy Fawkes Night. The film will have two showings at approximately 4.15pm and 5.35pm.

The pyro-musical Fireworks display will start at 6pm.

Justin Dealey from BBC Radio Northampton said: "There's nothing quite like the buzz of a Northampton crowd on fireworks night, and hosting the stage for the town is a proper honour. It'll be loud just like me and joyful just like BBC local radio, bringing people together for unforgettable moments.”

There will also be a fun fair for all ages, a catering village, face painting and a Help for Heroes charity stall.

The firework display will return to The Racecourse on Saturday November 1.placeholder image
Bringing the year of commemorations for the 350th Anniversary of The Great Fire of Northampton to a close, 2025's fireworks event will also pay tribute to this significant milestone in Northampton's history.

Chronicle & Echo will once again publish a round-up of fireworks displays taking place across the county in 2025. Email [email protected] if you know of any other displays.

