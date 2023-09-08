Dance school celebrates 20 years!

Watch more videos on Shots!

On the 17th September between 3-6pm the Anderson school of dance invites any past and present students and their family members to come and celebrate 20 years of the dance school.

The classes started in 2003 when there were only a few street dance classes in a hired hall. The school now offers classes in ballet, tap, modern, street dance, contemporary, jazz, flexibility, and musical theatre for children from 3 years. The party will be at their studio, which they moved into 11 years ago, on Cunliffe Drive near Asda.

At around 3:30pm there will be a demonstration class by one of their ex students and now professional dancer Erin Rose, and at around 4:45pm there will be a performance by ex student and now singer/songwriter Molly Wishart. Miss Anderson, who runs the school, is so grateful to still be open 20 years later, and for the support of all of her loyal students and families. She would love to see some old faces back at the school!

Over the years the award winning school has taken part in professional touring shows such as Pop Factor and Richard Jones magic show, they have had 2 street dance teams who at different times have won the East Anglian championships, and taken part in local events such as Kettfest, Wicksteed fireworks, summer fetes and the Christmas lights switch on.

They have also performed numerous production shows at the Lighthouse theatre, and run regular ISTD exams in ballet, tap, modern and contemporary. Past students have gone on to train at some of the countries top colleges, including Bird college, Stella Mann, Bodyworks, Addict and MADD, and they currently have students performing in the industry.