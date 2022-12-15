Daffodils for the Spring! Towcester Evening WI digs deep to keep improving the town

Towcester Evening WI has a hard working Gardening Team that strives to ensure that the town of Towcester is an attractive place to live and work in and to visit.

The Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team had a perfect morning recently for doing a bit of digging! They planted daffodils on the Brackley Road verge (near the crossroads in Towcester Town Centre) in front of the Wharf Distillery in glorious sunshine. Our thanks go to Laurence, at the Wharf Distillery, for sponsoring this project which, hopefully, will help to brighten up this corner of Towcester in spring time.