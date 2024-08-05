Daddy's little helper with the hounds of Grafton Hunt

The summer holidays are a bonus for Grace Willis Thrift who is spending as much time as she can helping her Dad to look after the hounds of the Grafton Hunt.

Five year-old Grace Willis Thrift from Eydon, Northamptonshire, is following in her father’s footsteps!

Grace’s family are all members of the Grafton Hunt and Dad John is a member of staff.

Grace is already showing her love of the hounds and will help out with chores around the kennels and the hounds’ daily exercise as often as she can.

Grace Willis Thrift with Safeguard, a hound from the Grafton Hunt

Mum Beth Willis said: “Grace adores the hounds and is learning about how they are looked after, fed and exercised. During the summer holidays we are also looking after two Foxhound puppies and two Beagle puppies, so she is on cloud nine!”

The Grafton Hunt was founded by the Duke of Grafton in the early 19th century and rides out across Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

The Grafton Hunt is a trail hunt, which mimics the traditional hunt, but no wild animal is pursued. Instead, the hounds follow a pre-laid scent trail.

The British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) supports trail hunting and promotes the welfare and conservation of all hound breeds.

Grace Willis Thrift with the hounds from the Grafton Hunt

Every year the trail hunting community raises tens of thousands of pounds for charitable causes. In a recent six-month period 92 different charities benefited to the tune of £460,000 raised by members of BHSA-registered hunts.