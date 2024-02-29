Dad raising money for local Down Syndrome charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In February 2023 Natalie and Steve welcomed a beautiful daughter into there blended family. On February 22nd they attended NGH for a planned C section and welcomed Verity into the world. However things weren't as straight forward as was planned. Verity wasn't breathing at first and had to have her lungs inflated. An hour after birth she was handed to her new mum and dad. It was explained that the doctors suspected that Verity had Down Syndrome. A test and a week later it was confirmed. Over the following week Verity had a heart scan and three holes were discovered called an AVSD. This meant she would require surgery at some point during her young life. As parents it was a lot to process, but they found comfort in the PADS charity and the local Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire.

1 in 800 children in the UK are born with Down Syndrome. Down Syndrome is determined at conception and remains one of the few conditions tested for during pregnancy and with no explanation as to why it occurs. Tests in pregnancy are never full proof. All we know is that everyone is born with 23 pairs or chromosome, but for children with down syndrome there is an extra copy of the 21st chromosome making 3 strands on the 21st. Because of this the syndromes medical name is Trisomy 21.

Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire are a local parent run charity that provides monthly meets for new families and young children with Down Syndrome, in attendance are speech and language therapists and SEN specialists who can sign post and support families aside from NHS support. Moreover they offer respite and social events for families, meal and movie afternoons, theatre trips, ice skating and christmas party, a lot either free of charge or subsidised by the charity.

The whole family celebrating Verity turning 1 at the farm

Steve is embarking on this challenge having completed one in September on behalf of a national Down Syndrome Charity. That time was 33 degree heat and he suffered an infection after the event so this is by no means an easy task. "I vowelled never again after the last walk, but this charity is local and has minimal donations and I really want to give something back". In addtion to asking for monetary donations steve is looking for donations from local businesses for a reaffle being run on his Just giving page. At present Northampton Town FC have donated a family ticket for the 24/25 season and a signed shirt, and the Riverside Hub have donated a family ticket also. Steve is keen to raise awareness of Down Syndrome and no less so than promoting World Down Syndrome day on the 21st March 2024 with this years theme being "END THE STEREOTYPE". You can learn more also via the families TikTok Page @Ourtrisomy21journey.